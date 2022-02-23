Ramya Raghupathi, Ex-Wife of Actor V.K. Naresh, Embazzles Rs 40 Lakh; Case Filed

A police case has been registered against Ramya Raghupathi, the third estranged wife of actor V.K Naresh. This cheating case has been filed by five women in the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad. Ramya has been accused of embezzling crores using Naresh’s name. According to the victims, Ramya had lured them under the garb of a Group Income Scheme. Victims have said that she collected huge money from them and promised to return it with a 20% rate of interest on their investments. The money had to be returned within 6 months. They said that Ramya has not returned any money as the cheques bounced due to insufficient balance. Naresh has denied any links with this issue. Naresh said that he and Ramya have been living separately for the past 7 years.

K. Shilpavalli Ramya, DCP, Madhapur, said that Ramya is alleged to have duped women of around Rs 40 Lakh. Victims claimed that they had met Ramya through a common friend. Ramya had introduced herself as the daughter of a powerful minister and wife of a former actor. Victims were also told that she owned hotels in Bangalore and ran an NGO.

Trusting Ramya, victims gave her their money but they didn’t get anything in return. When pressured, Ramya issued them bounced cheques. Victims confronted her to be threatened with dire consequences by Ramya. Victims have even informed Ramya’s mother, who said that their daughter was no longer living with them. She also added that Ramya is not well, both physically and mentally. Police have started probing these allegations

Ramya is the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr N. Raghuveera Reddy. Ramya and Naresh got married in 2010. After living together for some time, the marriage ended in divorce.

