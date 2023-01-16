Ramya's Words For MoS Dr K Sudhakar Spark Speculation About Her Political Future

The Chikkaballapur Utsav in Karnataka opened with grandeur on the occasion of the Sankranti Festival. Many distinguished personalities were present on the occasion and the Minister of Medical Education and Health of Karnataka Dr K Sudhakar was one of them. Renowned Kannada actress Ramya was also present on the occasion and the highlight of the Utsav was when Ramya opened up on her friendship with Dr Sudhakar.

She started her speech by talking about how the Chikkaballapur Utsav was making a lot of noise in Karnataka and how the town had changed over the years. She said she got late due to heavy traffic, which was proof that Chikkaballapur was developing. Talking about Sudhakar, she said that he was first introduced to her father and then to her.

She said that she was proud to have a friend like Sudhakar and commended him for achieving so much in politics, despite not being from a political background. She also said that he had developed Chikkaballapur a lot and that the smile on the faces of the audience was proof that they were happy with Sudhakar.

While her comments were met with a cheerful response from the audience, many members of the opposing Congress party have taken this as a hint that Ramya might be joining the BJP soon. It is known that Dr Sudhakar has been an ex-MP of the Congress party and later defected to the BJP.

Chikkaballapur Utsav was held for 8 consecutive days. The program was organised by the District Administration, Department of Kannada and Culture and Sudhakar Foundation. The program organised at Sir MV Stadium attracted a record number of people.

