Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati Expecting Their First Child: Report

South star Rana Daggubati tied the nuptial knot with Miheeka Bajaj, and now a report claims that the couple is expecting their first child. However, there is no official announcement by the couple or the family. Recently, the Baahubali actor deleted all his Instagram posts and shared on Twitter that he would take a sabbatical from social media. His profile still has the highlight section of his work and personal life.

There was also speculation that the couple had some disagreements for a while. However, Miheeka’s Karwa Chauth post put an end to all such speculations. She added a snap of their hands, flaunting their beautiful wedding rings. She penned the caption of the post, “2 souls, 2 people, 2 hands, 1 promise. An eternity together. Celebrating love, today and every day. You make me whole!"

The couple also shared their second anniversary a few months ago. Miheeka added a series of photos with Rana. The duo looked adorable together as they did with every click. In the first photo, the actor can be seen clicking a selfie, while Miheeka throws a flying kiss towards her man as they dine out. She added photos of themselves from different locations enjoying quality time together. The last photo in the album is a selfie of themselves in front of the Eiffel Tower from their Parisian vacation.

Speaking on the professional front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in the web series Rana Naidu. He will be sharing the screen space with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. This will be the first collaboration of the duo. The show is inspired by the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. In the meantime, he was last seen on silver screens with Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi.

