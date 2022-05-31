Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi Starrer Virata Parvam To Release on June 17

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s much-awaited film, Virata Parvam is finally ready to hit the theatres on June 17 this year. The film has witnessed several delays due to the pandemic, but now, it is all set to hit the big screen. The film has already seen multiple delays due to the pandemic. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on April 30 last year. Virata Parvam was supposed to release on July 1. However, the makers have now preponed the release of the film.

Sharing the news with her fans, Pallavi posted a teaser of the film on Twitter that revealed the release date of the film. In the teaser, Pallavi can be seen in an Indian avatar whereas Rana is donning an intense look. Pallavi tweeted, “We’ll see you sooner. Virata Parvam from 17th of June."

Fans can’t keep calm and wait for the much-anticipated project of the actress. Many users wished good luck to the team whereas others couldn’t control their excitement to watch the chemistry of Rana and Pallavi on screens.

The period drama will take you on a romantic journey. The love story is based on true events in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh. The story is based in the 1990s and portrays the love of a comrade and his admirer. While Rana will be seen in the role of Comrade Ravanna, Pallavi will play the part of his admirer Vennela.

The film has been directed by Venu Udugula and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Apart from Rana and Pallavi, the film also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in various pivotal roles. The film is presented by D Suresh Babu.

