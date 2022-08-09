Rana Daggubati Deletes Instagram Posts Days After Announcing Social Media Sabbatical

Actor Rana Daggubati deleted all his posts on Instagram a couple of days after announcing his social media break. For the uninitiated, the Baahubali actor on August 5 took to Twitter to announce that he will be taking a sabbatical from social media. “See you at the movies, Bigger, Better, Stronger," he had added. Now, Rana has deleted all his posts from his official Instagram handle. However, his profile still has the highlight section intact.

Take a look at his Instagram profile:

Meanwhile, the actor recently celebrated his two years wedding anniversary. Although he has decided to take a break from social media, his wide Miheeka took to Instagram to share a photo with him to mark the occasion. Sharing a couple of photos with her husband, she wrote, “2 ♥️ @ranadaggubati."

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8, 2020 at Ramanaidu Studios.

On the work front, the actor last appeared in the film Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi. The film shows a love story in Telangana during the 1990s against the backdrop of the Naxal uprising. Along with Rana and Pallavi, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Ishwari Rao, and Saichand also played pivotal roles in the film.

Meanwhile, it was also being reported that Rana Daggubati was roped in to play the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, reports now state that the actor has been replaced by Vijay Sethupathi after Rana \backed out of the film, citing scheduling conflict due to his ill health.

