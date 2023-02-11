Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against the actor and his father Suresh Babu in an alleged land-grabbing case. The dispute is over a prime property in Hyderabad’s film nagar area. The complaint was filed by a businessman named Pramod Kumar. He has alleged that both Rana and his father threatened him to vacate land that belongs to him. The complainant moved court alleging that the police were acting at the behest of the film star. More details about the case are awaited.

Reportedly, the land was leased to the complainant Pramod by Rana Daggubati’s father in 2014 for setting up a hotel. As the lease ends in February 2018, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to allegedly sell the property for Rs 18 crores. In order to complete the process, he allegedly paid Pramod Rs 5 cr. However, a case was filed against Pramod accusing him of not vacating the land. Pramod also approached the court claiming he had not accepted Rs 5 cr payment.

Rana Daggubati started his acting career with the 2010 release, Telugu film Leader, for which he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. A year later, Rana featured in his first Hindi film Dum Maaro Dum alongside Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan. He is best known for his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Rana was recently seen in Virata Parvam, Bheemla Nayak and 1945.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Rana Naidu. It is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime series Ray Donovan. Besides Rana Daggubati, it also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in key roles. Rana Naidu is created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The project is produced by Sunder Aaron under the banner Locomotive Global Inc.

