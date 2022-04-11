Rana Daggubati Lauds RRR Director SS Rajamouli For Achieving 'One India, One Cinema' Dream

Director SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success of his magnum opus RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) The film, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is being loved by moviegoers in India and abroad. RRR recently entered Rs. 1000 crore club and continues to run in packed houses. In his recent tweet, actor Rana Daggubati, who worked with Rajamouli in his previous blockbuster Baahubali, hailed the filmmaker for accomplishing the dream of “One India, One Cinema" with RRR, and fans cannot agree more. Sharing a poster, which was released by the makers to celebrate the Rs. 1000 crore worldwide collection of RRR, Rana saluted the work of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the movie.

“One India One Cinema," was a wishful dream till one man came along and said this is what it looks like. Capitan you’ve done it again!! SS Rajamouli and team RRR. I salute you Jr NTR and Ram Charan," read Rana’s tweet.

Advertisement

Check it out here:

Notably, RRR is only the second Indian film after Baahubali 2, which was also directed by Rajamouli, to breach the Rs. 1000 crore club in terms of worldwide collections. RRR achieved this feat within just 15 days of its release at the box office. Baahubali 2 starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana, and Tamannaah, among others, and the film collected over Rs. 1,700 crore worldwide at the box office.

Last week, a grand success party was hosted by producer Jayantilal Gada as Rajamouli’s RRR crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Bollywood biggies including Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Johnny Lever, Makrand Deshpande along with several other big names joined the celebrations. The star cast of RRR was also present at the bash, wherein Jr NTR expressed the desire to work in a sequel of the film too.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.