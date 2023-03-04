Actor Rana Daggubati opened up about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her Myositis diagnosis in a recent interview. Samantha revealed she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease last October and has been battling against it for a few months now. The Rana Naidu actor, who is Naga Chaitanya’s cousin, was asked if he spoke with Samantha after she revealed about her diagnosis and the Baahubali star confirmed he did.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rana said he reached out to Samantha and added that they ‘speak very often.’ When asked if sharing personal struggles, do actors become a voice for the people, Rana said that it depends on people. “It’s each one to their own. It’s how each one speaks about it and about when each one speaks about it," he said.

“See, everyone has hardships in their life, and noone’s life is smooth. Everyone will have something that is life-changing, that’s life-threatening. It’s about how you deal with it, and when you want to speak about it. So, it’s not that everyone has to sit and talk about all sad. It’s not necessary. It’s important that sad things happen but the beauty is to get back up and keep going," he added.

In October last year, Samantha shared a picture from the hospital and opened up about her diagnosis. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Rana is now busy with the release of his upcoming Netflix series Rana Naidu. The actor will be seen with Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Chopra, and Rajesh Jais in Rana Naidu. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the series will stream on OTT giant, Netflix from March 10 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

