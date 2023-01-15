Rana Daggubati Reacts to Rajamouli, Keeravani's Pic With Spielberg, Says 'Looking at 3 Gods'

SS Rajamouli broke the internet with his photo with noted filmmaker Steven Spielberg. As soon as he shared the photo, several film personalities took to social media to share their reactions. However, the most precious reaction came from Rajamouli’s film Baahubali’s actor Rana Daggubati. SS Rajamouli and RRR music composer MM Keeravani shared photos with Spielberg after their film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globes. Sharing his and Keeravani’s photo with Spielberg, Rajamouli had written, “I just met GOD!!!"

Replying to this, Daggubati wrote, “I’m looking at 3 GODS ❤️❤️"

Take a look:

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi also reacted to the photo. He wrote, “WOW !!! Congratulations once again for #RRR and #naatunaatu. No doubt #Spielberg is at the top of the game, but @ssrajamouli sir you have created and achieved a lot with comparatively minuscule budgets/ resources. Looking forward to a collaboration with SS in the near future "

Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes. Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards.

Talking of Rana Daggubati, the actor was last seen in Bheemla Nayak and Virata Parvam.

