Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam Releases Today: Why You Must Watch This Film

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam was released today and opened to mixed reviews. Many applauded the realistic approach towards the film’s subject by writer and director Venu Udugula. Others have criticised the weaker screenplay. Keeping aside the reviews, here are some reasons you can choose to watch Virata Parvam this weekend.

Venu Udugula’s zeal for brilliant cinema

Venu’s previous film Needi Naadi Oke Katha was a box office success. Venu’s passion for churning out stories related to social issues has been immensely applauded. Needi Naadi Oke Katha narrated the story of Sagar, who raises his voice against the system of education that only takes into account rote learning.

Priyamani’s preparation for her character

Apart from Rana and Sai, Priyamani’s acting was also praised in Virata Parvam. Priyamani enacted Comrade Bharathakka’s character. Priyamani left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of this character. According to reports, there were instances when she did not consume food for the whole day.

Venu Udugula’s approach towards Virata Parvam

According to Venu, a lot of films have been made on Naxalism but the first time, a love story is interwoven in Virata Parvam. Venu feels that the audience will love the romantic angle between Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi.

Interesting Mythological angle

There is also an interesting mythological angle to this film. Mahabharata is written in eighteen books, called parvas. Fourth parva describes the thirteenth year of exiled life spent by Pandavas in Virat’s kingdom. Pandavas and Draupadi had spent this year in disguise. Many said that the film’s title is a metaphor for the activities shown by Virata Parvam’s characters.

Inspired by real-life incidents

According to reports, it is said that several instances from Virata Parvam are inspired by real-life stories. It is reported that Comrade Ravanna’s character is inspired by a real-life person. Sai’s character is reported to be fictional.

Stellar Star Cast

Virata Parvam comprises a talented star cast of Nandita Das, Priyamani, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Zarina Wahab and others.

