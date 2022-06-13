Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam Team Celebrates Atmiya Veduka in Warangal

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are all set for the release of their upcoming film Virata Parvam, which will hit the theatres on June 17. Meanwhile, Rana and Pallavi, along with the rest of the cast and crew, are promoting the film in Telugu cities. The film shows a love story in Telangana during the 1990s against the backdrop of the Naxal uprising.

As part of the promotions, Sai Pallavi and Rana attended Virata Parvam Athmeeya Sabha in Warangal on Sunday. The event started at 5 pm at the University Arts and Science College in Subedari, Hanmakonda. The entire team attended this event and now their pictures are viral on the internet.

Along with Rana and Pallavi, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Ishwari Ra,o and Saichand are also playing the important roles in the film. While Banerjee, Naginidu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, and Anand Chakrapani are in the supporting roles.

Sai Pallavi is one of Tollywood’s most well-known female leads. She has a large fan base, and after observing the audience’s reaction at a pre-release event, Pushpa director Sukumar dubbed her “lady Pawan Kalyan." Her fan base has grown to the point where even as she stands on stage, the audience cheers her nonstop, leaving her speechless.

The trailer of the film was launched on March 18 and it received much love. The trailer shows that the movie is going to have tons of action. There are many heartwarming scenes between the actors.

