Rana Daggubati Slams IndiGo After His Luggage Goes Missing

Actor Rana Daggubati is miffed with IndiGo as he recently slammed the private airline for misplacing his luggage. The actor vented out his frustration with IndiGo on Twitter. He faced issues while flying with the airline and called them out for their inability to track missing luggage.

The Baahubali actor reportedly faced a bitter experience at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while he was leaving for Bengaluru with his family. After Rana and other family members checked in, they were informed that the flight was delayed due to some technical problem and were asked to board another flight. He was also told that his luggage would be sent by the same plane. However, after landing at the Bengaluru airport, the actor could not locate his luggage and, according to him, the airline staff also did not have any clue about the same.

Advertisement

It is not yet known whether Rana was ultimately able to get his luggage back, but the actor used social media to take multiple jibes at the airline. Not only did he lash out at IndiGo but he also called it the “worst airline experience ever." In addition to that, the 37-year-old also retweeted a series of promotional posts by IndiGo, making sarcastic remarks about the same. However, he later deleted all the tweets from the micro-blogging platform.

Rana Daggubati recently visited Goa for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Along with him, other celebrities like Asha Parekh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Anand Rai, among others, were present at the IFFI’s closing ceremony. Last seen with Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix flick Rana Naidu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here