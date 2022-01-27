Rana Daggubati Unveils Rajeev Salur’s 11:11 Motion Poster

The official motion poster for Rajeev Salur’s forthcoming romantic action thriller 11:11 has been unveiled by the makers. While Chiranjeevi introduced the first look image of the film, Rana Daggubati released the motion poster on January 26.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Rana on Twitter revealed the film’s motion poster. He wrote, “Pleased to launch the motion poster of 11:11. Best wishes to the team," along with the YouTube link for the motion poster. The YT video had some exciting VFX shots as well.

In its brief duration, the motion poster traverses several emotions, beginning with a romantic sentiment, with the actor handing Vishwanath a bouquet of flowers. The clip then takes a sharp turn, with a transition to tremendous drama and action. To say the least, the motion poster is compelling, keeping the audience speculating about the narrative. The thrilling background score too blended well with the dark theme and action shots. The background score of the motion poster along with the film’s music has been created by Mani Sharma.

Rajeev, the son of music director Koti, has collaborated with filmmaker Kittu Nalluri on a new thriller, 11:11. In the flick, Rajeev will be seen romancing the south actress Varsha Vishwanath, while Koti will play an important part.

Gajula Veeresh is putting together the film’s resources as he is the producer of the film. Whereas Ishwar is in the command of the camera, being the cinematographer. The release date will be announced soon by the producers. The film is being produced under the ‘Production No. 1’ banner by Tiger Hills Production and Swasthika Films. Aside from Rajeev and Vishwanath, the film also features Sadan, Lavanya, Raja Ravindra, and Raja Sri.

