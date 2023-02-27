Telugu star Rana Daggubati is on a promotional spree for his upcoming web series, Rana Naidu, with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Latest stop: the popular talk show Nijam with Smitha. On the chat show, Rana revealed his objective and purpose in the film industry. Rana said that he wants all the regional film industries to come together as one and tell stories to the world. In the show, a fan asked Rana how far he thinks his background will help in his journey to Hollywood.

The Baahubali actor stated, “I understand how cinema is built over here. I understand the failures of it. I understand how businesses fell, and there are some fixes to make them bigger and bigger. So, that’s been my job. My job is to make Hollywood in India where all the industries come together and all technologies come together and we will be bigger than that."

Praising Rana Daggubati for his art of work, Nani said, “It all started there. (He) carried our films there. Showed them to all the big people around and said, ‘Please watch. This is what we are doing. It will be nice if you do like this’. The one who instigated this idea is Rana."

Rana Daggubati also said that he predicted that regional film industries will come together as one even back when he made his debut in Hindi with the film Dum Maaro Dum. The actor stated that he said it nine years back and no one believed him then.

Rana Daggubati gave three releases in Telugu last year, 1945, Bheemla Nayak, and Virata Parvam. He will now be seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. The action thriller series is set to stream on the OTT giant on March 10.

Nani will be seen in the mass actioner Dasara, which is set to hit the cinemas on March 30. Dasara will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Srikanth Odela marks his debut as a director. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead.

