Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu Wrap Post Has Cousin Aashritha's Attention

The Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, which will soon stream on Netflix, unites the uncle and nephew duo of Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati on screen. Announced in January, the shooting of the series has been completed. The makers have shared a few photos of Rana, Venkatesh, and Surveen Chawla from the wrap-up schedule. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, “Some news to make your Monday better. It is a wrap up on the sets of Rana Naidu and we are one step closer to seeing our faves on screen."

Advertisement

Following this, Rana Daggubati also shared photos of the wrap on Instagram and wrote, “It’s a wrap up on Rana Naidu". While many of his fans and well-wishers commented on it wishing him all the best, his cousin and daughter of Venkatesh, Aashritha Daggubati has dropped a few heart emojis on the post and said that she is anxious about the film.

Shutterbugs recently snapped Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Surveen Chawla outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, as they gathered to celebrate the wrap of their series, Rana Naidu. Ray Donovan, an American crime drama, is the inspiration behind the series. Rana Naidu is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma and produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP. Surveen Chawla plays the female protagonist in Rana Naidu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Virata Parvam, which has been postponed many times due to the pandemic. The film, directed by Venu Udugula, tells the story of a Telangana Naxalite movement in the 1990s. On July 1, Virata Parvam will release in theatres all over the world.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, is currently enjoying the success of his recently released comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.