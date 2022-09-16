Rana Daggubati’s Tactful Response to a Fan Trying to click a Pic Will Impress You

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati hogs the limelight for acing every character brilliantly. Rana has left an indelible mark on the audiences with his charismatic acting. Besides being an excellent actor, Rana also has a humorous side, which fans got to know recently. Rana was returning home after a visit somewhere. He was surrounded by a few media personnel and some people from security as well at the airport. The Kaadan actor was requesting the photographers not to click pictures and block his way. Suddenly, a fan came and requested Rana for a picture. Rana immediately grabbed his mobile and started walking away. This fan was not expecting such a sudden reaction and started laughing. Rana returned his mobile the very next moment and requested him not to intrude on his privacy.

This video is doing the rounds on the internet. Besides this video, Rana made headlines for his film Virata Parvam released some time back. Virata Parvam revolved around the naxalite uprising in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s. The film was written and directed by Venu Udugula. Apart from Rana, Jay Chandra, Sai Pallavi and other actors were there in this film. The film received mixed reviews. Some applauded the acting performances while others criticized the film calling it an outdated storyline.

In addition to this movie, Rana will be next seen in two projects titled Rana Naidu and an untitled film. Rana Naidu is a series directed by Karan Anshuman. This series narrates the story of Rana Naidu. He is the most reliable person in the film industry when someone is facing problems. Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Jais and other actors will be seen in this series. This series is bankrolled by Locomotive Global.

There are currently no updates about Rana’s untitled film. As of now, it is known that this film will be produced by Achanta Gopinath and CH Rambabu under Vishwashanthi Pictures.

