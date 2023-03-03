Rana Naidu: Did Janhvi Kapoor Help Rana Daggubati Kidnap A Man? New Video Raises Suspicion

The makers of Rana Naidu have kept the buzz around the project alive, as they unveiled that Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of the promotions of the crime drama series. While fans can’t keep calm to witness Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati sharing the screen space, Janhvi has truly taken the craze to the next level, after a clip from the promotional campaign began doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows Janhvi and Rana presumably ‘up to no good’, as they can be seen forcefully putting a person in the trunk of a car. The clip shows that the two are trying their best to be as discreet as possible.

The video opens by showing Janhvi and Rana lifting a man, whose hands are tied and mouth is shut with tape, and put inside the car’s trunk. The moment they shut the trunk, both the actors can be seen checking if no one saw them. Next, the video concludes, as they sat inside the car.

Recently, the makers dropped the official trailer of Rana Dagubatti, which is nothing less than a high-octane drama. The two-minute-long trailer hints that the series will exhibit the raw brutal take on how far a father-son relationship can go wrong, which is essayed by Rana and Venkatesh. It must be noted that both Rana and Venkatesh have a stellar supporting cast including Abhishek Bannerjee, Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sushant Singh, Adithya Menon, Gaurav Chopra, and Priya Bannerjee among others. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is backed by Sunder Aaron under the banner Locomotive Global Inc. and the series will premiere on March 10 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller Mili, wherein she shared the screen space with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa among others. The actress will be very soon seen in Bawaal, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jana Gana Mana.

