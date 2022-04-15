Ranbir-Alia Marriage: Mom Neetu Kapoor Says No Reception Planned

The grand wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is over now and there is no reception planned. The much talked about Bollywood wedding of the year happened on April 14 and the couple tied the knot at their Bandra residence Vastu in the presence of close friends and family members.

Several reports speculated that the couple would throw a grand reception at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai after their wedding. However, hours after the wedding speaking to the media Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor said that there is no wedding reception planned.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, when asked about the wedding reception Neetu Kapoor is seen saying, “It’s done, it’s all done." She even asked the photographers that you all now go and sleep peacefully. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima was also present there.

Fans expressed their love and blessed the couple in the comment section of the video. Many fans also remembered Rishi Kapoor. One of the users said, “I Wish Rishi Kapoor was present at this time. Neetu Ji is so down to earth. May God bless her."

After the marriage both Ranbir and Alia also came out of Vastu and posed for the camera persons. Alia posted a series of photos with Ranbir on Instagram after the wedding. Sharing the photo Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home… in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites"

Alia also thanked all for the love and support. She ended the message by writing, “Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.".

