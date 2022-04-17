Ranbir-Alia Post-Wedding Bash: Malaika Arora Makes First Public Appearance Post Accident, Snapped With Arjun Kapoor

Weeks after her road accident, Malaika Arora made her first public appearance. The actress was snapped by paparazzi as she arrived at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding celebration. The actress wore a pink outfit and accessorised her look with a neckline. Malaika reached the venue with her long-time beau and actor Arjun Kapoor.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Later, Malaika also took to her social media handle and penned a long heartwarming note. She addressed those who helped as her ‘guardian angels’ and thanked her doctors for ensuring her safety and care. She also acknowledged her family, friends, team members and fans for sending her wishes at her time of need. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!" a part of Malaika’s post read.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Sheheen Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Luv Ranjan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Ayan Mukherji, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor among others were also spotted as they arrived at the venue.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. They have been dating since 2017. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

