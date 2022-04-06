Ranbir Kapoor Admires Alia Bhatt as She Strikes SRK's Signature Pose in Wedding Lehenga, Watch Video

It seems even Netflix India is quite stoked with the wedding news of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In its recent Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Netflix India expressed its joy at the news of Alia and Ranbir’s upcoming wedding. The streaming giant shared an edited video of the two from their respective movies Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The video opened with a scene from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania where Alia was seen striking the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose with her arms open wide. This was followed by a shot from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani where Ranbir was caught admiring the woman in front of him. The video stitched the two scenes to re-imagine how Ranbir and Alia might have confessed their feelings for each other in a filmy way. The video ends with Alia’s scene where she speaks into the megaphone, “Kab se wait kar rahi hun tera (I have been waiting for you for so long).” Sharing the video on Instagram, Netflix India added in the caption, “These two would make a great couple in real life.”

Advertisement

Fans of Ralia, as the couple is called, were quick to respond to Netflix’s latest video. One of the comments on the post read, “Even netflix is becoming a Alia Ranbir fan page.” Another fan commented, “I think Netflix has secretly got the broadcasting rights to telecast their wedding.” A third said, “Everyone is Ranbir until they meet their Alia.” Some fans feel that Alia and Ranbir are “made for each other literally.” While some suggested a new name for Alia’s movie as one comment read, “Ranbir Ki Dulhania.”

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot this month at the RK House in Chembur. The two actors have been dating for around four years and soon will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.