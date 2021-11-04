Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty and More Celebs Play Football Match as Tribute to Diego Maradona

Ranbir Kapoor and Ahan Shetty were among celebs who played The All Stars Football Club Vs Maradona: Blessed team match as a tribute to Diego Maradona.
The All Stars Football Club and Maradona: Blessed team played a match in honour of Argentinian legend Diego Maradona in Mumbai.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: November 04, 2021, 09:13 IST

In honour of late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, Bollywood celebrities came together for a match on Sunday. The match was held on November 3 at the Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai. The teams that faced off were the All Stars Football Club and Maradona: Blessed team. The All Stars Football Club team included Ranbir Kapoor, Vivian Desena, Shoojit Sircar, Leander Paes, Caesar Gonsalves, Karan Wahi, Rohan Shrestha, Aditya Seal, Armaan Ralhan, Samir Kocchar, Meezaan Jaffrey, Karan Veer Mehra, Harpreet, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Tanay Anand and Jim Sarbh.

Meanwhile, Awez Darbar, Rj Abhinav, Zaid Darbar Viraj Ghelani Karan Sonawane, Shyam Sharma, Dhruv Shah, Nishit, Aaron Koul, Jatt Prabhjot, Ranveer Allahbadia, Raj Shamani, Viraj Sheth, Bhumeet Gupta, Joshua Das, Yusuf Ansari, Tabish Shaikh Carlton Fernandes,Avilon Noronha, Ashfaq Khan Shoeb K, Hardik Patel and Kapil Batus were players in the Maradona: Blessed team.

The All Stars Football club including Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani wore the Argentinian national team jersey in honour of Diego Maradona.

Meanwhile, the Maradona: Blessed team dressed in the Barcelona jersey to pay tribute to the late football player.

Held on November 3rd, at Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai, the match was played just days after the superstar’s 61st birth anniversary.

Captains Ranbir Kapoor and Awez Darbar were photographed during the toss, which was won by Ranbir’s All Stars Football Club.

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed in action as the captain of The All Stars Football Club.

Ahan Shetty, who will make his Bollywood debut with Tadap was also seen playing for The All Stars Football Club.

The match was won by the Maradona: Blessed team after they scored the winning goal in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, a documentary series on the life of the football legend, titled Maradona: Blessed Dream is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

first published: November 04, 2021, 09:13 IST