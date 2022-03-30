Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan Dance to Rishi Kapoor's Om Shanti Om Ahead of Sharmaji Namkeen Release

Heroes come and go but legends are forever. This phrase perfectly suits the journey of the late Rishi Kapoor. Ahead of the release of his much-awaited swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen on Amazon Prime Video, popular celebrities from Bollywood came together in a heartwarming video to celebrate his legacy. The video sees celebrities like Aamir Khan, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, nephew Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria going down the retro route and dressing up like Rishi Kapoor as they shake a leg to his popular song ‘Om Shanti Om’ from the blockbuster film Karz.

Seeing Rishi Kapoor and other actors dancing on this song in the video is a delightful experience as one can reminisce the handsome hero lighting up the screen with his charming personality. Watching so many actors from the film fraternity celebrate his stellar career is surely heartwarming.

Advertisement

With Sharmaji Namkeen all set to release on March 31, viewers are really excited and eagerly waiting to watch the last film of Rishi Kapoor and his magic on screen.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with Macguffin Pictures. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen will have its exclusive global premiere on March 31, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.