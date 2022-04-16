Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan's Salaries Revealed for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra is currently one of the most awaited films of the year. The fantasy drama, the first part of a trilogy, is riding high on expectations owing to the phenomenal star cast, big budget, and hype around the genre. The storyline of the film is also expected to bring a fresh flavour to Bollywood cinema. Brahmastra has to excel in the art of a massive scale of storytelling, and it will be interesting to see whether the film is able to hold the attention of the audience. The film is slated to hit the theaters on September 9, 2022.

Brahmastra’s lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently got married, will for the first time share the screen space. Along with Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna in key roles. But do you know how much the star cast is charging for the film? The latest report by Bollywood Life reveals the fees of the star cast of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir, who will be essaying the titular role in the film, is charging a whopping sum. Reportedly, the actor is being paid Rs 25-30 crore for the fantasy drama.

Alia Bhatt

On Alia’s birthday, the makers had revealed her character look in the film which is Isha. For her role, Alia has reportedly charged Rs. 10-12 crore.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

While it is not sure whether Nagarjuna will be doing a cameo or he has an extensive role, fans are looking forward to his presence in the film. The handsome hunk has reportedly charged Rs. 9-11 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan

There are rumours Amitabh Bachchan will portray Lord Brahma in this film, and the megastar has been paid Rs. 8-10 crore for his part.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia is reportedly charging Rs. 1-2 crore for her role in Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is also a part of this big-budget project. She is being paid Rs. 3 crore for her role in the film.

