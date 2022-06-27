Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Announce Pregnancy: Karan Johar’s ‘Heart Is Bursting’, Soni Razdan Congratulates ‘Mama, Papa Lion’

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Announce Pregnancy: Karan Johar’s ‘Heart Is Bursting’, Soni Razdan Congratulates ‘Mama, Papa Lion’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022.
Congratulatory messages poured in after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dropped a pleasant surprise by declaring tht they are expecting their first child

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:56 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pleasantly shocked the entire nation by quietly dropping the information that they are expecting their first child together. Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself from a hospital bed with Ranbir by her side. “Our baby… coming soon." Alia wrote alongside the picture and also added an infinity emoji to it.

No sooner did she drop the post than people began dropping their congratulatory messages. Karan Johar commented, “Heart is bursting❤️❤️❤️" Alia’s mother Soni Razdan referred to the second picture Alia shared and wrote, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion ❤️❤️❤️" Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Oh my my Congratulationsssss ❤️❤️" The couple’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, “ॐ नमः शिवाय Immensely happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratss lovers!! ", while Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Oh wowwww congrats you two ❤️" Priyanka Chopra also commented on the post and wrote, “Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait "

Karan Johar also posted about it on his story:

Karan Johar is ‘excited’ as alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted the news on her story.

Riddhima Kpaoor Sahni congratulates brother Ranbir and sister-in-law Alia Bhatt as they announce pregnancy

Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is happy to be called ‘Kanchi Maasi’ in a few months

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacts to BFF Alia Bhatt announcing pregnancy

Some of the couple’s fans could not believe the sudden announcement and felt that it might be a strategy to promote Brahmastra. One fan wrote, “Is this for a movie or something ?" Another commented, “It’s a strategy to promote bramhastra :,)"

Netizens too were over the moon at this announcement. Here is how they reacted:

Congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple had tied the knot on 14th April, 2022. Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, while Alia Bhatt is busy with the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

first published: June 27, 2022, 11:53 IST