Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Breaks Its Own Advance Booking Record Ahead of National Cinema Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Brahmastra. Even days after its release, the film is getting widely loved by all as it also continues to break records. Reportedly, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has now broken its own record for most advance bookings for a day. Not just this, the film has also broken the overall advance booking record for any day outside a film’s opening weekend.

As reported by Hindustan Times, close to 12 lakh tickets in advance bookings have already been sold for the National Cinema Day which will be observed on Friday, September 23. On this particular day, fans will be able to visit theatres and watch a movie for just Rs 75. While Chup, Avatar and Brahmastra will be available in theatres on Sept 23 in cinema halls around the country, Ayan’s film has reportedly sold 9 lakh tickets for Friday by Thursday afternoon. The news portal also claims that Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup has sold 1.5 lakh tickets for Friday so far, whereas 65,000 tickers of re-release Avatar have also been sold.

Earlier today, the Multiplex Association of India also issued a statement and talked about the overwhelming response to the National Cinema Day. “A record number of moviegoers are expected to visit cinemas on Friday, September 23 to celebrate the National Cinema Day. The response to pre sales has been unprecedented and September 23 is on course to become the highest-attended day of the year for cinemas across the country," the statement read.

Talking about Brahmastra, it is the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Recently, Ranbir talked about the film’s success and shared how his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor would have been ‘very happy’ seeing the collections.

