Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Failed To Get Into This WhatsApp Group, Karan Johar Reveals Why

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed that the newlyweds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tried really hard to get into one of his WhatsApp groups. In a YouTube interview with Janice Sequeira on her show Social Media Star With Janice, Karan appeared with actor and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. Along with a number of juicy revelations, KJo shared that he has a WhatsApp group in which Ranbir and Alia have tried really hard to get in. But it wasn’t Karan who rejected the duo, instead, it was director Ayan Mukerji. Not to forget, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Brahmastra - which is helmed by Ayan.

During the chat, Karan said that there is a WhatsApp group called A list, and everyone in the group has their name starting with the letter ‘A.’ Karan said, “So, there is Amrita who is a production designer ‘there is Ayan Mukerji’ this is one group where we have an analysis of film trailers, every unit that comes out." Further, KJo revealed that 2 States director Abhishek Verman is the one who always puts trailers of new films, and then the remaining people in the group give their verdicts.

Karan asserted that nothing can be forwarded from ‘the group’ as it is a close-knit one, and moreover, their reviews are ‘hilarious’ to be shared outside. Notably, there are no actors in the group, following which Ranbir and Alia tried their best to get an entry. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as the duo was rejected. Why? Karan shared that Ayan was not on board to add movie stars as the filmmakers in the group might have opinions on the actors’ movies as well.

On the work front, Karan Johar is back in the directorial seat with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film will mark Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration, after Gully Boy.

