Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Perfectly Match Kesariya Steps With BTS' Dynamite In Fan Edit; Watch

We’ve seen BTS members dancing to Indian songs in several fan edits in recent years. However, the tables turned now and a fan reimagined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt matching their steps from the Kesariya dance mix to a BTS song. The BTS song in this spotlight here is the K-pop group’s Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

An Instagram account with the handle @jhunjhunastic (Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala) shared an edit from the music video of the hit Brahmastra song and perfectly synced it with a portion of Dynamite. Sharing the post, the social media user said, “For all those 4 people who asked me to post this as a shareable link."

BTS fans in India were mighty impressed with the edit. “This edit made my day because it’s Jimin’s birthday," a fan commented on the post. “Now that’s what I wanted to see. This made my day," added another. “YOU ARE AWESOMEEEE !!!" a third comment read. Isn’t the mix smooth like butter?

This isn’t the first time that Alia Bhatt’s name is taken in the same line as BTS. Last year, the actress collaborated with Samsung India for an ad and gave a shoutout to the members. Earlier this year, on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the actress shared a printed picture of Ranbir from a birthday party put together for him. The picture was placed against the backdrop of the Butter (BTS’ song) themed card.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Heart of Stone. The film marks her Hollywood debut. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for the concert in Busan. The concert will mark their first group performance since they decided to take a break from group activities in June this year.

