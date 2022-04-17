Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Post Wedding Bash: SRK Hides His Face, Tara Sutaria Attends with Aadar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally Mr and Mrs Kapoor. The two actors tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were held at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. While social media is already flooded with dreamy pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the newlyweds held a post-wedding bash on Saturday night. Several Bollywood stars attended the get-together. However, the person who stole the show was none other than King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan reached the venue in his car but decided to hide his look. While paparazzi were quick to surround the car with cameras, they failed to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. The car windows were covered with black curtains.

Even Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain was spotted entering the venue along with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The two arrived in a car.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Sheheen Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Ayan Mukherji, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor among others were also spotted as they arrived at the venue.

Ranbir and Alia also sent cakes for paparazzi and media personnel outside Vastu.

Alia and Ranbir had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and release on September 9. Ayan had announced on social media that the couple was taking the next step in their relationship by sharing a song video from Brahmastra.

