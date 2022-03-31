Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Get Engaged in April? What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted with designer Bina Kanan. Pictures of them shopping have surfaced in the past, leading fans to speculate that both are about to share some exciting news. For the past year, there has been a lot of talk about their marriage. There has been no reaction from neither Bhatts nor Kapoors about when the two will exchange vows. However, Ranbir has spoken out about the marriage and stated that it would happen soon.

Ranbir Kapoor responded to a question about his wedding date in a recent interview. He stated that he and Alia are eager to marry and will soon tie the knot. When asked about the wedding date, he stated, “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon."

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to marry in December 2022 after getting engaged in April.

Let us inform you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have completed the final schedule of director Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Ranbir is currently promoting his father Rishi Kapoor’s most recent film, Sharmaji Namkeen.

