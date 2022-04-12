Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Have a Special Puja For Rishi Kapoor Before Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s big fat wedding will take place on April 15. RK Studios in Chembur has been lit up for the festivities like Mehendi and sangeet. According to the latest updates, a special puja will also be conducted in RK Studios for Rishi Kapoor on April 14. According to reports, actual wedding rituals will commence after pooja itself.

Reportedly, the pooja will be attended by all members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. The family is going to pray for the departed soul and will remember him. Late Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. Kapoor family, especially Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had a difficult time coping with the loss of the late actor.

At this crucial juncture, Alia was a constant support for the Kapoor family. Ranbir misses his father dearly and frequently recounts how the late actor has been his greatest and harshest critic ever.

Meanwhile, the wedding is going to take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu. The wedding is going to be an extremely private affair and only close friends and families of the couple will be invited. Visuals of the well-lit wedding venue are being circulated widely. The wedding will be followed by grand reception parties at Taj Colaba, Mumbai. It will be exclusively for Alia and Ranbir’s industry friends.

There are stringent security measures on-premises. No one will be allowed to enter the premises without prior permission. Around 200 bouncers have been hired exclusively for the special day. Drones will be used and roving patrol officers will be there with every guest. Reportedly, Alia will wear a Sabyasachi outfit. The dupatta will be made by her industry friend Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra. They dated for four years before deciding to get married. They will be returning to work after the wedding.

