Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh; Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood In 2022

We are all set to bid adieu to 2022. The year has been a memorable one and it stands true for our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Be it sealing it with a wedding or welcoming a new human to the world, 2022 has given us a lot of precious memories. Don’t you think? As we have entered the final weeks of 2022, let us take a look at some of the stars who embraced parenthood.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022, making it one of the greatest announcements of the year. They went on to name their beautiful baby girl Malti Marie Chopra.

Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech welcomed a boy in January, five years after getting married. Yuvraj uploaded a photo of his happy clan on the occasion of Father’s Day and revealed his son’s name—Orion Keech Singh—as a surprise.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August. Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March 2022 by sharing a series of pics from her maternity shoot.

Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu

After tying the knot in October 2020, actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child in April 2022. Kajal gave birth to a boy on April 19, 2022, and named him Neil.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, daughter Raha, in November. The couple announced the birth of a baby girl with an adorable note. Alia announced the pregnancy news on Instagram earlier in June, surprising their fans.

Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child in April. After meeting on the set of Comedy Circus, the couple married in 2017. On June 11, the couple officially announced the name of their son Laksh, whom they affectionately refer to as Gola.

Vignesh Shivan - Nayanthara

After tying the knot in June 2022, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife-actress Nayanthara welcomed their twin baby boys in October 2022 via surrogacy.

Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal

Actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal have also joined the parents’ club this year.

Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their child on November 12, 2022. In an Instagram post, the pair revealed that they have named their newborn, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Manoj Tiwari – Surabhi

Bhojpuri-actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari along with his wife Surabhi have welcomed a baby girl. Manoj shared a picture on his social media handle with his wife.

