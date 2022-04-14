Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Opt for Gold and White Ensembles for Their Wedding: Report

It is finally happening! Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot today April 14. The wedding festivities kicked off yesterday at RK’s home with a pooja and Mehendi celebration. On Thursday, the family members arrived at the couple’s Vastu residence. For the unversed, Groom’s mom Neetu Kapoor confirmed on Wednesday evening that Alia and Ranbir were indeed all set to tie the knot today i.e. 14 April. While the wedding prep is underway, as per the latest reports, ceremonies will kick off post 3 PM. Talking about the wedding, there is already much speculation about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding look, as per a recent report, Ralia are going to dress in golden and white ensembles.

Sabyasachi outfits were being delivered at the Vastu residence, as seen in a video from earlier last week. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the probability of Alia and Ranbir opting for Sabyasachi is quite high. And a new update hints that the couple has opted for a white and gold wedding look.

On Diet Sabya’s Instagram account, a follower’s message read, “You will see a lot of gold and white tomorrow." DS reposted the message writing, “Scoop."

So far, there isn’t any information on what ensembles Ranbir and Alia opted for on their Mehendi. However, we spotted Ranbir’s mum Neetu Kapoor dressed up in a stunning Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla floral creation. Accompanying her was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who slipped into a stunning metallic blingy saree, while Shaheen Bhatt opted for a green embellished outfit.

Talking about Ranbir Alia’s Mehendi, the pre wedding ceremony was attended by he entire Kapoor clan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar. According to a report from an entertainment portal, the filmmaker was unable to contain his emotions ahead of Alia’s wedding to Ranbir. A source close to the development told BollywoodLife, “Karan Johar couldn’t hold his emotions. He was just so happy to finally see them getting married. KJo always desired to see Alia and Ranbir married and on the D day, he is holding no emotions back."

Karan Johar launched Alia in the industry with Student of the Year and has closely followed Alia’s career since. He has been a father figure and mentor to the actor ever since. Every year, Alia ties a Rakhi to Yash’s wrist. Yash is Karan’s son.

Seeing Karan getting emotional, Neetu Kapoor, too, could not hold back her tears. During the Mehndi function, she was heard reliving some old memories of hers and Rishi Kapoor. On her index finger, Neetu got Rishi written in a heartwarming gesture. She said that it was Rishi Kapoor’s dream to see his son as a groom but it could not be fulfilled in his lifetime.

Ayan Mukerji was a distinguished guest at the mehndi ceremony, along with Karan Johar. The Brahmastra director wished the pair all the happiness in the world on Instagram.

The couple will soon be seen in Brahmastra, which is scheduled for release on September 9.

