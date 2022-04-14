Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Tie The Knot at 76-year-old RK House. All You Need to Know

Amid the massive buzz, power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married. There are rumours that the lovebirds will tie the knot at Ranbir’s ancestral home, RK House.

If the rumours are true then Ranbir will be following in the footsteps of his parents, who also got married at RK house 43 years ago. Rishi Kapoor got married to Neetu Singh in a simple wedding at his ancestral house.

RK House was built by Raj Kapoor 76 years ago:

Advertisement

Earlier known as RK Cottage, the house was built by Raj Kapoor in 1946. Raj Kapoor lived there with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and his five children.

After the marriage of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the name of the place was changed to Krishna Raj Bungalow.

Along with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor also got married in this bungalow.

Apart from Rishi and Neetu, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor also got married in this house. Ranbir’s sisters, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor, also tied the knot at RK House.

RK House was about to be sold for Rs 30 crore:

According to media reports, Rishi Kapoor was going to sell his ancestral home for about Rs 30 crores. Due to the opposition from his mother and sister, Rishi Kapoor decided against selling the house. In 2016, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor asked BMC for permission to demolish the bungalow and build an apartment building in its place.

RK House will now be converted into a 15-storey apartment:

Advertisement

Luxury apartments are being built on the site of the RK House. The apartment building will also have multiple floors for car parking.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.