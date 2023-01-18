Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Twin In Beige Outfits As They Pose In a Room Full of Their Pics; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples who never fail to leave everyone in complete awe each time they are spotted. On Wednesday too, the Brahmastra couple took some time off from their parenting duties and attended an event in Mumbai. They launched the calendar ‘Mumbai Moments 2023’ and posed in a room which was full of their pictures.

In the videos and pictures that surfaced online, Ranbir and Alia can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the paps. They twin in beige-coloured outfits and looked absolutely gorgeous. While Alia opted for a beige-colored pantsuit and layered it up with a blazer of the same colour, Ranbir looked dapper as always in a white t-shirt, jacket, a pair of jeans and white sneakers.

Soon after the video was shared online, Ranbir and Alia fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. “Very nice and lovely couple 💑💏 yaar mujhe bhi aisa care karne wala husband chahiye," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called them, ‘sweetest couple’.

Ranbir and Alia are currently enjoying the new phase of their life - parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November last year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen for the first time recently in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. Next, Ranbir will be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in his pipeline in which he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia will soon mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer and Sophie Okonedo. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her pipeline which will be released in April next year. Besides these, she will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaara.

