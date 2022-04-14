Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Five PDA Moments of the Couple That Captivated Everyone

Being one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours had been the talk of the town for quite a while. But now the couple, who struck a chord while shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, is finally going to tie the knot today, March 14. RaLia, as fans lovingly call them, have been spotted together in public on several occasions where they not only displayed their love for each other but had also fuelled the rumours of their impending wedding.

Paparazzi always managed to capture the couple in their sweetest moments. But at the same time the love birds also never hesitated to drop some love-filled PDA pictures on their social media handles. So, today we have compiled some of the most delightful pictures where the sweethearts left everyone in awe with their love.

Advertisement

This picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shows what falling head over heels in love with someone means. Alia dropped the picture with her beau on Diwali where they both just can’t stop gazing at each other while smiling their hearts out.

Enchanted by a picturesque sunset in this photo, Alia does not forget to credit her hubby for the click. “All I need is sunsets and you…taking my pictures" she captioned the post while giving enough hints of her bond with Ranbir.

Advertisement

It is said that beautiful moments get even prettier if you share them with someone special. And Alia and Ranbir seem to be doing exactly that in this picture. Wishing Ranbir a happy birthday, Alia shared this endearing picture where the duo are seen embracing each other.

Advertisement

This picture is evidence of how close of a bond Alia has developed with Ranbir. Besides sharing love for each other, the couple also prefers sharing their belongings. Going by Alia’s caption, she wore Ranbir’s cap in the picture and elegantly posed with it for the fans.

Having first met on the sets of Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir seemed to have spent significant time together. From embracing sunsets together to this picture where they are clicked in a club, they strengthened their relationship over the years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.