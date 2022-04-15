Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Groom Wears Late Father Rishi Kapoor’s Watch Worth Rs. 21 Lakh

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged wedding vows on April 14, in presence of their close friends and family in Mumbai. The breathtaking pictures showcase what a dreamy wedding the lovebirds had. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir wore Sabyasachi ensembles. While Alia looked elegant as ever in her ivory organza saree, Ranbir was no less than a prince charming in his feather white sherwani. However, other than Ranbir's outfit, what grabbed the attention of his fans was the watch he was wearing. The actor wore the watch that belonged to his father late Rishi Kapoor.

An Instagram page, that goes by the name The Indian Horology, shared the details of the watch. Describing the watch, they wrote, “18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap, and a fixed 18kt white gold bezel, that comes with a skeleton dial with blue Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers.” The last known retail price of the watch, according to The Indian Horology is over Rs. 21 lakh.

Advertisement

Ranbir’s love for watches is no secret. From Harley Davidson Fatboy to Richard Mille RM 010, the actor has an expensive collection of watches. As per a report by Starbiz, Ranbir Kapoor owns some ridiculously high-prices watches.

Harley Davidson Fatboy

Advertisement

The Fatboy watch was a gift from Sanjay Dutt to Ranbir on his 29th birthday. It has been reported that Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor got angry with Dutt for spoiling his son. However, Ranbir appreciated the gift and keeps it carefully.

Hublot Mexico

The actor reportedly bought this luxury wristwatch, worth Rs. 8.16 lakh, from his first salary.

TAG Heuer Grand Prix

Advertisement

Worth Rs 3.25 lakh, TAG Heuer Grand Prix watch is reportedly a valuable gift for Ranbir, from his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on his 13th birthday.

Richard Mille RM 010

Ranbir received this watch as a gift from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. It costs around Rs. 50 lakh.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married after dating for over 5 years. The wedding was reportedly planned in 10 days. The two greeted the media later in the evening on 14th April, and made fans swoon when he carried his wife Alia Bhatt on his arms as they headed back to his residence.

Keywords: Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.