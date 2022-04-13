Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Arrives At Groom-to-be's House For Ganesh Puja

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding celebrations are officially kicking off! On Wednesday, members of the Kapoor family were seen making their way to the reported wedding venue, Ranbir’s Pali Hill house Vaastu, for the Ganesh Puja. Paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home.

Neetu opted for a bright churidaar for the pre-wedding ceremony and was seen sporting a big smile. She also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Before Neetu, Rima Jain and Natasha Nanda made their way into the venue in their cars. While Rima was seen wearing a bright yellow kurta for the celebration, Natasha was seen wearing a blue outfit.

According to IndiaToday.in, the families are gathering at Ranbir’s home for the Ganesh Puja. The puja was slated to begin at 11 am on Wednesday, which will be followed by other pre-wedding ceremonies.

It is reported that mehendi and sangeet will take place on Wednesday, April 13, and haldi along with the wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 14. While the couple is tight-lipped about the wedding, Ayan Mukerji confirmed the wedding is indeed happening.

He confirmed the rumours by sharing a video from the couple’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. The filmmaker shared the first look of the song Kesariya, sung by Arijit Singh, and features glimpses of Ranbir and Alia romancing in the streets of Varanasi.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayan wrote, “Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight." Karan Johar shared the video as well and wrote, “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more."

Meanwhile, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow are decked up with lights. Ranbir’s home, which is reportedly the wedding venue, has also arranged for massive drapes to ensure privacy.

