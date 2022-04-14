Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Exude Royalty; Actress Looks Stunning In Manish Malhotra Couture

Bollywood’s beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to say I do as they get ready for wedding nuptials today, on April 14. The wedding will be taking place at RK’s Palii Hell residence Vastu. A few moments back, the ceremonies have begun and celebs started arriving for Ranbir-Alia’s big day. Kapoors and Bhatts arrived all decked up at the venue. Amid this, Ranbir’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan has also arrived with her husband Saif Alia Khan for the ceremony. The dreamy couple took our breath away with their charisma.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video of Kareena and Saif’s visit to the mansion. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen wearing a beautiful baby pink coloured classic real zari embroidered timeless organza saree by Manish Malhotra from his Summer Couture. With her luscious strands open, she rounded off her look with classy pearl jewellery. On the other hand, Saif looked regal as he complimented his begum in his baby pink coloured shirt which he had paired with white trousers and a white jacket.

The clip also shows Saif giving an arm to Kareena as they walk through the space like a royal couple.

Fans couldn’t stop but adore the made-for-each-other couple. Kareena was looking breathtakingly beautiful in the designer saree as she smilingly waved at the paparazzi. Taking to the comments section to shower compliments on the beauty, one fan wrote, “She is looking gorgeous 😍." Another commented, “Ladke wale 🔥🔥😍😍." A third comment read, “Kareena is evergreen🔥😍😍."

Manish Malhotra too posted pictures of Kareena on his Instagram handle. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will reportedly pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 PM after performing the wedding rituals. The pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday at the ‘Brahmastra’ actor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others reached Vastu for Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi.

The Bollywood power couple will get married at the Vastu building in Mumbai, where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. The wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

As per reports, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan are set to attend Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. The wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

