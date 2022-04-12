Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple to Postpone Nuptials, Claims Brother Rahul Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s impending wedding has all of B-Town caught up in a frenzy. Fans are waiting with bated breath for every single details about Bollywood’s biggest wedding of recent times. No official confirmation has been given yet regarding the exact date of the wedding, although preparations for the big day have begun in full swing.

The wedding rituals are expected to happen over this weekend. RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow have been decked up with lights and other decorations, seemingly confirming the news of the reported wedding. Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot on April 14. While no confirmation has come from the horse’s mouth yet, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the actors are getting married this week.

Wedding postponed?

Now, a fresh report says that the couple might be postponing the wedding altogether. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rahul Bhatt has claimed that his sister will not be taking the plunge either April 13 or April 14. Security concerns that have reportedly prompted the decision. He reportedly said that Alia and Ranbir have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date as information was allegedly ‘leaked’ to the media. Rahul admitted that the pair had earlier locked April 14 as the wedding date.

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow decked up:

Wedding prep seems to be on in full swing in the meantime. Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Bandra was lit with festive lights ahead of the reported wedding. The building has been covered with golden and purple hues as the Kapoor family prepares for the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted outside his home:

On Monday night, the groom-to-be was spotted leaving a clinic in Mumbai and making his way back home to Bandra. The media stationed outside the reported wedding venue surrounded the actor’s car to catch a glimpse of the actor while the driver tried to avert the media and get into the building safely.

