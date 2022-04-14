Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple to Have Pheras Today; Bride-to-be Reacts to Ayan Mukerji's Wishes

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today, April 14, around 2 PM after five years of dating each other. The pre-wedding festivities took place on Wednesday at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. Read More
Sanjay Dutt says he is close to both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families and shared some words of advice ahead of their wedding. He said, “Ranbir is a bright kid and I have known him since he was a child. The same goes for Alia. She was born and brought up in front of me. I share a close association with the Kapoors and the Bhatts. If they are tying the knot, I am really happy for both of them." Read the full exclusive interview, here.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rituals will kick off today by 2 PM and by sundown, the couple will officially be man and wife, according to ETimes. Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have already confirmed to the paparazzi photographers that the wedding indeed is tomorrow.
Celebrated make-up artist Mickey Contractor will be dolling up actress Alia Bhatt for her big day as she is all set to get hitched with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to news agency IANS, Mickey Contractor will be doing the couple’s makeup for their D-Day. He will also be taking care of the couple’s hairstyling for the wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot today, April 14. The couple will have their Haldi and Chooda ceremony in the morning, according to ETimes.
Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s best friend Rakesh Roshan says that all his good wishes are with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are getting married today, April 14. Roshan told ETimes, “Rishi’s wishes are coming true."
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who has directed soon-to-be-married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first film Brahmastra, unveiled a romantic track from the upcoming film on Wednesday. Amid all the preparations for the couple’s big day, Alia took time out to leave an adorable comment on Ayan’s post. Reacting to Ayan’s heart-touching note, Alia dropped a series of red heart emojis.
Heaping praise on her would-be daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor says, “What should I say? She is just the best." RK’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, added, “She is very cute. She’s a doll."
Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were among the guests at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi function.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received a sweet note from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the first glimpse of the song, Kesariya, on his Instagram handle, Bachchan wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let’s kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra". Amitabh Bachchan also co-stars in the film Brahmastra with Alia and Ranbir.
On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt’s house and Ranbir’s apartment at Vaastu lit up with warm lights ahead of the couple’s wedding on April 14.
Indie singer Prateek Kuhad reportedly attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. He apparently performed some of his popular tracks for the soon-to-be-married couple, according to Pinkvilla.
Neetu Kapoor finally confirmed on Wednesday that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot on April 14. Now, it’s being reported that it was Ranbir who suggested to his mom and sister to reveal the date. A report in India Today.co.in states that Ranbir has been seeing the wedding coverage and media parked outside Vastu, where the pre-wedding festivities took place. He suggested to his mom Neetu that she should make the announcement and end the speculation once and for all.
The wedding reception of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly take place later this month. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple made their relationship official when they appeared together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018.
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor posed together for the paparazzi after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony. They also confirmed the wedding date as April 14.
Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, older brother of his father Rishi Kapoor. Kareena was spotted arriving for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi function in a shimmery silver lehenga.
A video featuring Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, shows her exiting Ranbir Kapoor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai after attending her daughter and Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony. She said “thank you" to the paparazzi as they congratulated her on Alia Bhatt’s wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Karisma Kapoor has shared the first photo from RK and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi ceremony. In the photo, she flaunts the Mehendi design that she got on her foot. The actor attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi function, which took place on Wednesday.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot today in Mumbai. A source revealed to ETimes, “There’s no surety of the sangeet but pheras of the couple will happen." According to the muhurat, the pheras may happen today, added the source.
Neetu Kapoor showered love on her son Ranbir Kapoor and future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt soon after attending their Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Hours after the function, she shared a video that gave a glimpse into the bond shared between Ranbir and Alia. Neetu took to Instagram Stories to share an old video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and dropped a red heart emoji along with it. The throwback video was from an event for Brahmastra.
Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date as April 14 after a long wait on Wednesday night. The wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with a Ganesh Puja at RK’s Pali Hill house Vaastu. It was followed by the Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet later at night. However, the guest list was limited only to close friends and family members. Paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home on Wednesday afternoon.
Other guests who arrived later in the day were Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and many other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. According to the latest reports, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performed at their Mehendi ceremony.
Later in the evening, Alia’s friends including Guilt actress Akansha Ranjan were seen arriving for the sangeet. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda was clicked with her husband as well.
Meanwhile, a report in ETimes stated that the couple’s Mehendi ceremony had some amazing Bollywood songs in it. The playlist consisted of Raazi’s track Dilbaro, Mera Laung Gavacha, Apna Bana Le Meri Jaan, and many more. The report states that the playlist was a mix of Sufi and folk music.
In the evening, Alia’s house and Vaastu lit up with warm lights before the wedding. While all eyes are on Ranbir’s Pali Hill house, other properties of the Kapoors — RK Studio, RK house in Chembur, and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Bandra have been decked up with lights and other decorations in the spirit of the wedding celebration.
Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji announced on social media that the couple is taking the next step in their relationship this week by sharing a music video from their upcoming movie Brahmastra. This film will see the Bollywood couple for the first time together on-screen.
