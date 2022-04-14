Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple to Have Pheras Today; Bride-to-be Reacts to Ayan Mukerji's Wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others reached the RK house for Ranbir and Alia’s Mehendi.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor confirmed Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date as April 14 after a long wait on Wednesday night. The wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with a Ganesh Puja at RK’s Pali Hill house Vaastu. It was followed by the Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet later at night. However, the guest list was limited only to close friends and family members. Paparazzi spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni marking their way to Ranbir’s home on Wednesday afternoon.

Other guests who arrived later in the day were Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and many other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. According to the latest reports, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performed at their Mehendi ceremony.

Later in the evening, Alia’s friends including Guilt actress Akansha Ranjan were seen arriving for the sangeet. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda was clicked with her husband as well.

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes stated that the couple’s Mehendi ceremony had some amazing Bollywood songs in it. The playlist consisted of Raazi’s track Dilbaro, Mera Laung Gavacha, Apna Bana Le Meri Jaan, and many more. The report states that the playlist was a mix of Sufi and folk music.

In the evening, Alia’s house and Vaastu lit up with warm lights before the wedding. While all eyes are on Ranbir’s Pali Hill house, other properties of the Kapoors — RK Studio, RK house in Chembur, and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Bandra have been decked up with lights and other decorations in the spirit of the wedding celebration.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji announced on social media that the couple is taking the next step in their relationship this week by sharing a music video from their upcoming movie Brahmastra. This film will see the Bollywood couple for the first time together on-screen.

