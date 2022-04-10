Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE Updates: Only 45 People Invited, Krishna Raj Kapoor's Bungalow Decks Up

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to tie the knot in the coming week. While the couple is yet to announce their wedding plans, there have been multiple reports claiming to have exclusive news about the wedding date. While the supposed wedding dates range between April 13 and April 17, a new report has now claimed that Alia and Ranbir are getting married on April 14. That’s not all, the report also claims that the couple has chosen to keep it a strictly private affair with only 40 to 45 people attending the ceremony.

It comes as no surprise that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have reportedly been named on the wedding guest list. According to a Hindustan Times report, the wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday evening, April 14. The ceremony will take place a few hours after the Haldi ceremony. The report also adds that the Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13.

“It’s an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple’s family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji," the source said. The insider added that a no-phone policy has been implemented for all during the wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor ki Baraat:

Multiple reports have already revealed that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s home Vaastu in Bandra. The HT report adds that a small baraat procession will head for the wedding venue at about two or three in the afternoon.

Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Lehenga:

It is reported that Alia has picked Sabyasachi for her wedding but the wedding outfit will feature a hint of Manish Malhotra as well. It is said that Alia has picked out a pink lehenga for the wedding while Manish is designing the dupatta for the outfit.

Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow Decks Up:

The residence of Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor has decked up with lights. Videos from the house has been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, hinting that the wedding festivities are officially kicking off.

