Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Sabyasachi Outfit Reaches Groom-to-be's Home. Watch Video

With the RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow decked up with lights and other decorations, it seems that the Kapoor family is seemingly confirming the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reported wedding. Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot on April 14. While no confirmation has come from the horse’s mouth yet, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the actors are getting married this week.

Now, Rahul has shared more details about Alia’s wedding ceremony, pre-wedding festivities and more. Several other publications have also quoted sources and reported details about the wedding. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Guest List:

It was previously claimed that about 40 to 45 people will be attending the ceremony. However, speaking with IndiaToday.in, Rahul has said that only 28 people will be a part of the wedding ceremony. The guest list will only feature members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families. It was previously reported that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji would be among those attending the wedding.

Ranbir-Alia’s Haldi and Sangeet:

A source has also informed the publication that the pre-wedding festivities such as Mehendi, Sangeet and Haldi will take place at the RK House in Chembur. Sources claim the Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 whereas Haldi is said to take place on April 14.

Ranbir and Alia Give The Punjabi Wedding A Twist:

Ranbir and Alia will get married in the traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. However, IndiaToday.in has reported that the couple will be adding the element of ‘exchanging of vows’ to their big day. A source has claimed that Ranbir and Alia have written down their thoughts and promises for each other which they will exchange before the pheras, much like Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa did at their wedding.

Sabyasachi for the groom?

Amid the wedding buzz, the paparazzi spotted a Sabyasachi bag with what appeared to be an outfit, making its way to Ranbir’s residence. Hindustan Times reported that Alia has picked Sabyasachi for her wedding but the wedding outfit will feature a hint of Manish Malhotra as well. It is said that Alia has picked out a pink lehenga for the wedding while Manish is designing the dupatta for the outfit.

