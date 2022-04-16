Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt Flaunts Mehendi in Unseen Pic, Karisma Gets the Kaleera

The wedding of the year- that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might be over, but the after effects are still there. The couple, who met on the sets of Brahmastra, tied the knot on the 14th of April in a “coming out one by one, keeping us hooked. Now, a picture of Mahesh Bhatt hugging his daughter Alia and Ranbir Kapoor has been doing the rounds on social media and it has all our hearts.

The picture, from Ranbir- Alia’s Mehendi ceremony shows Mahesh Bhatt flaunting his mehendi. He had Alia written in one hand, and Ranbir in the other. Ranbir too had Alia’s name on his hand. It is adorable and will make you go aww. Check out the picture here:

Karisma Kapoor also took to her social media to share unseen pictures from the kaleera ceremony. She revealed that it was on her that the kaleera fell. In the first picture, she excitedly shows the kaleera that fell on her. In the next one, one can see glowing in joy as she gets the kaleera. Othera like Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, filmmaker Karan Johar and Alia’s friends.are around her, and they are happy as well. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Instagram VS Reality

The Kaleera fell on me guys !" See the post here:

A number of unseen pictures from the wedding had been doing the rounds. It started after Alia took to her social media to share pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. Several celebs shared their love for the newlywed and Alia’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also congratulated the couple.

In an exclusive interview, the mehendi artist from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, Jyoti Chedda, shared details of the ceremony. She revealed, “Riddhima and Neetu along with the couple’s friends surprised Ranbir and Alia with a dance performance. They prepared for it just a few hours before the ceremony. They decided to include Rishi Kapoor in the performance by bringing in a photo frame of the late actor. It was during the performance that Ranbir was seen holding the photo frame which is seen in the pictures shared by Alia. They missed him terribly that day."

