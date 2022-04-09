Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt Wedding Menu Revealed; Poonam Pandey Kisses Shivam Sharma In Lock Upp

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has invited special chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for her son’s wedding. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, there will be over 50 counters of lavish food of different cuisine including Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, and Afghani. Reportedly, there will be a separate counter of Delhi chat. Not just this, there will be vegan food for bride-to-be Alia.

During a recent episode of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey and Shivam Sharma were seen sharing a cute moment. While joking around with Poonam, Shivam asked her to kiss him. Fulfilling Shivam’s wish, Poonam kissed him on his cheek. Following this, Shivam went crazy and said, “Aaj gaal nahi dhounga. Aaj gaal dhulega nahi. Mai mehenga aadmi ho gaya, humara rate badh gaya. Sab jalenge ab (I won’t wash my cheek today. I have become expensive now, my rates have gone up. Now, everyone will feel jealous of me)."

In a recent interview with News18.com, Rocky star Yash was asked why KGF Chapter 2 will not be released in English. To this, the actor instantly replied, ‘Namdu Butler English!’ (I speak broken English). “The pattern of an English movie is entirely different from the rest. How will we show a song and dance sequence to an English audience for example? Our director has that capacity for sure (to make an English movie). He may do something in the future. There is time for English," he added.

Even weeks after its release, RRR has been breaking records and making headlines. On its 3rd Friday, the Hindi version of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer collected Rs 5 crore. With this, the total collection of the movie in its Hindi version has crossed Rs 213 crore. Meanwhile, as far as the worldwide box office collection of RRR is concerned, SS Rajaouli’s film will be crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark this week.

In a recent interview, television actor Ankit Siwach opened up about his casting couch experience and revealed some shocking details. The actor mentioned that there were times when he was asked to send pictures without clothes. “There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren’t related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn’t prepared for it," he told Hindustan Times.

