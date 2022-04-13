Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Confirms Date, Says 'Alia is the Best'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. It has been confirmed that the couple, who will soon be sharing screen for the first time in Brahmastra, are all set to tie the knot. However, neither the duo, nor their immediate family members had confirmed the date. Now, Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, finally revealed that the wedding is tomorrow!

Neetu Kapoor was posing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for the paps post Ranbir and Alia haldi ceremony. It was then that they asked the actress to say a few words about her ‘bahu’. Neetu Kapoor said, “Uske baare me main kya hi bolu (What do I say about her). She’s the best. God bless them." Riddhima added, “Bohot cute hai yaar (She’s very cute). She’s very sweet. She’s like a doll."

It was then that the paps quizzed about tomorrow and also asked when the wedding would be. To this, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the wedding will be taking place tomorrow. She also added that the shaadi will be happening at Vastu, which is Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill residence. See the video here:

Well, with the pre wedding festivities like mehendi, haldi and sangeet happening today, people had guessed that the wedding would happen in a day or two, but this confirmation coming from the groom’s mother and sister is making us even more excited.

The mehandi and haldi functions are already done. The festivities saw a number of celebs from both families arrive in style. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Armaan and Adar Jain to the couple’s friends from the industry- Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, celebs made heads turn as they attended the pre wedding festivities. Later, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, the Nandas- Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, and Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor were also spotted.

