Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Panditji Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Was Remembered, Says He Took a Dig at Groom’s Temper

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife. The duo had an intimate low-key wedding at the former’s residence- Vastu. It was a happy moment for fans as well who had been waiting to see one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry tie the knot. Now, Rajesh Sharma, who officiated the wedding, shared some details of the ceremony in a recent interview.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rajesh Sharma revealed that he had met Ranbir during the mahurat puja of his upcoming film, Shamshera and that is where the actor finalized him for the wedding. He also revealed that the wedding ceremony began after remembering Rishi Kapoor. He said, “Rishi (Kapoor) ji ka aashirwad lete huye, saare functions kiya hai unhone. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding, with all the rituals that the Kapoor family has been following. They made sure everything happens just like it has always happened."

Sharma said that Ranbir wanted that all the rituals to be explained. Talking about the wedding, he revealed, “In Sehra Bandi, all the four sisters (Natasha Nanda, RIddhima Kapoor Sahani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor) applied tika to Ranbir. Shweta Bachchan Nanda played the role of Bhabhi and applied the kaala teeka." The Kapoor family, Akash Ambani and Karan Johar did a small baraat-like bhangra on the seventh floor. The wedding was wrapped up by 5.20pm.

He also added that he had taken a dig at Ranbir’s temper. He revealed, “There was a vidhi, where Alia’s brothers had to hold her toes on a stone. The brothers then have to give the updesh that the Kapoor family you are going in is a great one, but there could be instances jaha kisi ka khopda garam ho, but you need to maintain yourself and remain rock steady just like this rock. Everyone started laughing at this."

Sounds like a fun wedding, isn’t it?

