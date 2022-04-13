At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Cops To Control Crowd, Paparazzi Mob Guests And Gold-plated Bouquet Arrive

A lot has happened in the past few hours at Ranbir Kapoor’s Pali Hill house in Mumbai. The residence, which has doubled up as Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding venue this week, is bustling with the celebrations since Wednesday morning. Several family members of both — the Kapoors and the Bhatts have gathered together for special pujas and the mehendi ceremony. While the families are extremely private about the wedding, visuals from outside the house revealed that everyone’s eyes are on the couple.

Since earlier this week, paparazzi have been stationed outside of Ranbir and Alia’s home. However, on Wednesday, the group became bigger with media and fans gathering to get a glimpse of the festivities. Considering the crowd, police officials were present at the venue. A video from the wedding venue showed the police officers talking to the media gathered outside the house.

On the other hand, visuals of the media mobbing a car carrying a wedding guest are also going viral now. While the guest seated in the car is unclear, a sea of cameras rushed to the car, attempting to catch a glimpse of the family member in it.

While the media continues to keep an eye on Ranbir’s Pali Hill house, Pinkvilla shared a video in which a couple of people were seen carrying a gold-plated bouquet to gift the soon-to-be-married couple. The men revealed that it was a special gift for Alia and Ranbir and it has come all the way from Surat on the special occasion.

According to IndiaToday.in, the mehendi ceremony will be followed by Ganesh Puja. The ceremony will kickstart between 1 and 2 pm. The sangeet ceremony is scheduled for 10-10.30 pm. The Bhatts and Kapoors will then gather for family dinner. It has also been reported that the couple will host two wedding receptions for their friends in the industry.

