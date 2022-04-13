Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Randhir Kapoor Says He ‘Will Decide On Reception Details Today’ As He Leaves from Goa

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans are all excited as the two stars are finally getting married. The excitement around Ralia’s wedding is peaking with each passing moment. Earlier in the day, RK’s family was spotted arriving at his residence in Bandra. Those who were spotted include mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and aunt Rima Jain, among a few others. The groom-to-be’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor wasn’t spotted at the venue as he is on his way back to Mumbai from Goa.

The veteran actor told Pinkvilla, “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It’s around the 15th. I am very happy for him."

When asked if there will be a reception, Randhir responds, “That we are discussing. I am on my way back (to Mumbai). I was in Goa. Now I am heading back, so we will discuss that today and decide."

Meanwhile, to celebrate this union, RK and Alia’s best friend Ayan Mukerji released a small glimpse of the duo from Brahmastra’s song ‘Kesariya’ and congratulated them on their upcoming wedding. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and features glimpses of Ranbir and Alia romancing in the streets of Varanasi. The couple is seen running through a rain of flower petals while they have their eyes on each other.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

“Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight," he concluded his note. Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and dropped a string of heart emojis.

While the director confirmed that the wedding is happening, he stayed tight-lipped about the wedding date. Ranbir and Alia fell in love with the sets of Brahmastra. The film marks the couple’s first big-screen collaboration.

Reports have taken the internet by storm suggesting that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities begin on Wednesday, April 13. The couple is likely to tie the knot at Ranbir’s Pali Hill house, Vaastu. While the dates are still up in the air, most reports suggest that the wedding is taking place on April 14.

