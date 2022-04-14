Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Shaheen Bhatt Appears Miffed As Paparazzi Surround Her Car

The wedding is finally happening! After much speculation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are tying the knot on Thursday. The news was confirmed by Neetu Kapoor shortly after the Kapoors and Bhatts kicked off the wedding festivities. The mehendi and reported sangeet took place on Wednesday, at Ranbir’s house Vastu in Pali Hill. On Thursday morning, just hours before the wedding, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan and soon-to-be mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor were spotted making their way to Vastu for what appears to be the Haldi ceremony.

In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, dulhan ki behen Shaheen was seen accompanying mom Soni to the wedding venue. Decked up in a yellow outfit, Shaheen was seated in the front. While the mother-daughter duo did not interact with the paparazzi, it seems like Shaheen was miffed after cameramen surrounded her car and almost blocked their way. While the audio is not heard, Shaheen was not happy.

Another video shows the family outside Vastu. The media crowded their car yet again but this time, a few bouncers helped the car to make way.

On Wednesday, videos of the cars carrying guests of the pre-wedding ceremonies getting mobbed by the paparazzi went viral. The cameramen blocked the car from moving in an attempt to get a picture of the guests. This prompted the security personnel to intervene.

According to a Times of India report, the security personnel requested the police to interfere after Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni cars were blocked by photographers. The paparazzi blocked the car’s way when the family was trying to enter the building in order to take pictures. The Mumbai police issued strict instructions to the media to not block the cars, even if were for photos, and asked them to wait until the celebs step out and pose.

