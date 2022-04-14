Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Shammi Kapoor’s Wife Neila Devi Has This to Say About the Bride

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is happening today. The couple will reportedly be exchanging the vows in the afternoon, and will pose for the media at 7pm. The Kapoor Khandaan has already showered praises on their bahu Alia Bhatt. Now, Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Neila Devi opened up about the bride.

Talking to ETimes, Neila Devi revealed, “I have met Alia a few times and I could tell that she is a wonderful girl. I wish Ranbir and her a very happy journey together in their marital life." She also added that Ranbir is her favourite and that Shammi Kapoor too adored him. She said, “My husband too loved him. We are very close to him. He is very respectful. He is very humble and lovable."

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor was asked about Alia by the paps and she called her ‘the best’. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was with her mom also chimed in and added that Alia is ‘cute’ and that she’s like a ‘doll’.

If reports are to be believed, then Alia and Ranbir have already exchanged vows and are now married. The first pictures from the wedding- that of Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt has also come out. Several celebs reached Ranbir’s residence to be a part of the wedding and to bless the newlyweds. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor to the Nandas, to Shloka and Ambani and Luv Ranjan were also spotted reaching the venue.

It was earlier reported that the couple chose gold and white ensemble to get married. The wedding designer seems to be Sabyasachi Mukherji. A video from earlier this week also showed Sabyasachi outfits being delivered at the Vastu residence.

We are eagerly waiting for the pictures of the newlyweds. And we wish them a happy married life.

